Trailer for Sony LIV’s upcoming original Telugu series 3Cs- Choices, Chances, and Changes out!

The first official trailer for Sony LIV’s upcoming original Telugu series 3Cs - Choices, Chances, and Changes has been released online. 3Cs follows three friends Chaitra, Chandu, and Cat who end up crossing paths with gangsters following a drunken adventure and how they experience the three big C’s in life: Choices, Chances, and Changes, forms the rest of the story.

An action thriller, the series is directed by Sampath Kumar Thota and is produced by Rahul Yadav A and Suhasini. The cast of the series includes Spandana Palli, Nitya Shetty, Gnaneswari kandregula, Sanjay Rao, Ram Nitin, Viren thambidorai, Sandeep Ved, Shantanu, and Appaji.

The music for the series has been composed by Achu Rajamani while Sunil kashyap has taken care of the background score.