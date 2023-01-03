Dudley actor Harry Melling on JK Rowling 'transphobia' controversy: 'Every single person...'

JK Rowling has come under fire in the last few years over her allegedly transphobic views. She has been criticised by many people from the trans community, activists, and allies in different fields. Rowling has said that many positions taken by the trans community infringe upon the rights of biological women. Even the cast of the 'Harry Potter' franchise, including the big trio (Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint), have spoken against her views, albeit without explicitly criticising her. Rowling is best known for writing the 'Harry Potter' books, the source material of the movie series. Now another cast member, Harry Melling, has opened up about the controversy.

Melling, who played the role of Dudley Dursley (Harry's mean cousin) in the movies, gave a pretty balanced answer to the debate, without, as he said, pointing any fingers.

In an interview with The Independent, he said, “I can only speak for myself, and what I feel, to me, is very simple, which is that transgender women are women and transgender men are men. Every single person has the right to choose who they are and to identify themselves as what’s true to themselves."

He added, "I don’t want to join the debate of pointing fingers and saying, ‘That’s right, that’s wrong,’ because I don’t think I’m the correct spokesperson for that. But I do believe that everybody has the right to choose.”

Rowling first angered the trans community and activists in 2020 when on Twitter she argued that gender identity contravenes biological sex. She said, "If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives.”