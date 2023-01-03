Padma Shri Sarita Joshi on her upcoming Zee Theatre's teleplay 'Sakubai'

Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winner Sarita Joshi has worked in Gujarati and Hindi theatre, television shows and films for decades and is known for surrendering totally to the characters she plays. The actor who essays the titular role in Nadira Zahir Babbar's classic play 'Sakubai' says, "This character reminds me of so many powerful, generous, giving women who helped me raise my children as a working mother. They nurtured not just them but me. Sakubai is very close to my heart because it reminds me of countless, undervalued, overworked domestic workers who are so much more than a 'bai'. Like Sakubai, they have lived through great challenges and yet face everyday with grit and a smile."

Joshi who began her theatre journey as a young girl, says, "My late husband Pravin Joshi was a very good director who gave a new direction to Gujarati theatre. I also worked with stalwarts like playwright, actor and director Adi Marzban who modernised Parsi theatre, Shailesh Dave, Arvind Joshi and so many more. I also had the privilege of learning from great actors like Shanta Apte, writers and exponents who taught me a lot about the craft and heart of theatre."



Though she has essayed many characters, Sakubai taught her how to travel light through life.