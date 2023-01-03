Netflix pulls the plug on '1899'; web series will not have a second season

Netflix show '1899' will not have a second season. The OTT platform has decided to pull the plug on the show after the first season itself. Created by the team behind 'Dark'- Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the show had formed a niche fan base in 2022 when its first season premiered. The series had eight episodes.



The show followed a group of European emigrants as they travel from Southampton to New York City.



In a post on Instagram, bo Odar confirmed the news. "With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed. We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned," the post read.