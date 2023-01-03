'Victoria's storytelling is in line with contemporary tastes' : Anand Pandit

After wrapping up 2022 on a satisfying note with hits like 'Fakt Mahilao Maate', Indian producer Anand Pandit is all set to woo audiences with a slew of pan-Indian projects in 2023, beginning with Marathi horror comedy 'Victoria.'

On the film, Anand Pandit said, "Over the last few years, the stereotypical notion that regional films cut corners and compromise on production values has been totally negated. Some of the biggest pan-Indian hits have come from regional industries and 'Victoria' is one such film that is not only in line with contemporary tastes but also has cutting-edge cinematography, VFX and has been extensively shot in Scotland."

The plot is constructed around the experiences of a couple that arrives at Hotel Victoria in Scotland and quickly realises that the owner harbours some creepy secrets. Soon a sinister, vengeful presence makes its presence known and it is hard to know the difference between reality and imagination because nothing is as it seems.