Egypt recovers looted 2,700-year-old green sarcophagus from the US

Egypt on Monday announced the recovery of the lid of a sarcophagus, an artefact dating back 2,700 years, from the United States.



During a televised press conference Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukruy announced that the "Green Sacrophagus" was reportedly smuggled out and put on a display in the United States.

He said that the artefact was surreptitiously removed from the country and its recovery is a part of efforts to "protect Egypt's Heritage."

According to state media, the artefact was transported to the US in 2008 after it was looted from the Abusir necropolis south of Cairo, and was later displayed in the Houston Museum of Natural Science in 2013, AFP reported.

The green lid is almost three metres (3.3 yards) long, and 90 centimetres (35.5 inches) wide. It was among the 17 artefacts that were recovered from the US, Tourism and Antiquities Minister Ahmed Issa said at the conference.

The ministry further added that the artefact belonged to a nobleman. Only the lid was stolen as the whole coffin weighs nearly half a tonne, making it one of the largest wooden sarcophagi.

Egypt over the past decade has recovered almost 29,000 antiquities which were taken abroad through illegitimate means.

The country till now has recovered over 300 sarcophagi and 150 bronze statuettes over the past two years.

