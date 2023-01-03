Jasprit Bumrah returns from injury, pacer named in India squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

On Tuesday (January 03), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) added Jasprit Bumrah to India's ODI squad for their forthcoming home series versus Sri Lanka. Thus, the premier pacer returns to the national side after a long time following his back injury in September. Due to a stress fracture in his lower back, Bumrah was out of the T20 World Cup and even missed the Asia Cup. He was ruled out of India's remaining assignments following the T20 WC and wasn't named in the initial ODI squad, for the SL series, before being added on Tuesday.

After being ruled out in the second half of 2022, Bumrah had been rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru since then. Here's India's revised squad following Bumrah's inclusion:

India's squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Hardik Pandya continues to be the vice-captain in the ODI squad despite Bumrah's addition. While the 28-year-old pacer has returned, there is no update on all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The 34-year-old star player had sustained a knee injury during the Asia Cup and has been out of action since then.

Before the three ODIs versus the Lankans, which commences on January 10, Hardik will lead an inexperienced Indian T20I line-up in the three-match series versus the Asian champions Sri Lanka, starting on Tuesday evening. The series opener will be held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.