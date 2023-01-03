Amid Beijing's covid spike, Belgium to test wastewater on flights from China

Belgium will now test wastewater from planes arriving from China, the government announced on Monday as a part of its new steps amid a rise in coronavirus cases in Beijing.

During the press conference, while new measures were announced, Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said that the European Union-wide policy was much needed amid the spike in China's coronavirus cases.

Steven Van Gucht of the Sciensano national public health institute told Reuters, "This will be an additional monitoring objective to verify that the data we receive from China is accurate."

Watch | Belgium to test wastewater on airlines arriving from Covid-hit China

He said that the government is aware that some infected passengers might not use washrooms during their flights, so, therefore, this new measure is not meant to track people but to track the current situation in China.

The country is also urging travellers from China to test themselves for COVID-19 if they show any symptoms seven days after arriving but won't enforce this as a part of the measure.

According to Vandenbroucke, EU officials will hold talks on Wednesday for the same.

Authorities across the country are imposing or considering curbs on travellers from China, which includes a mandatory COVID-19 test, as infections there spread after relaxing Beijing's 'Zero-Covid policy' rules.

(With inputs from agencies)