Australia vs South Africa 2022, 3rd Test: Where and how to watch third and final encounter?

Pat Cummins-led Australia have dominated their ongoing home series versus South Africa. They ended 2022 with a bang, defeating Dean Elgar-led South Africa by an innings and 182 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead and beat the Proteas at home after a long gap of 17 years. With the series in the pocket, Australia will aim to kick off 2023 with a bang with a series whitewash and further consolidate their chances of reaching the ICC World Test Championship final, to be held later in June.

Talking about the third and final Test, it will be held at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney. While the game is an inconsequential tie, Elgar & Co. have lots to play for with a WTC final ticket at stake. The Proteas entered the series as the second-ranked side in the points table but have now lost their last four Tests and are reeling at the fourth position. All is still not over for them. A win in the SCG Test and a series whitewash over West Indies, in a two-match series at home, will keep SA alive in the race for the WTC final. Nonetheless, they have to address some serious issues in their batting order to stand any chance of going ahead in the second cycle.

For Australia, the likes of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, etc. are firing on all cylinders. Hence, it seems highly unlikely that SA will challenge the hosts. However, the tourists cannot be ruled out completely after having gone through two embarrassing defeats Down Under.

Now let’s get more details about where and how to watch the 2nd Test between Australia and South Africa –

