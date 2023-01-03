New Year's week saw Indian capital Delhi guzzle liquor worth $26.3 million

New Year's saw the Indian capital New Delhi guzzle over ten million or one crore liquor bottles worth USD 26.3 million (2,180 million INR). The humongous quantity of drinks was reportedly consumed over one week of holidays, spanning Christmas eve to New Years' eve.

The highest sale of 2.03 million bottles of liquor worth $5.46 million as per a PTI report quoting an Excise department official was recorded on New Year's eve.

As per the official, the total number of liquor bottles sold during the last week of 2022 stood at 11 million. Among the different kinds of liquors Delhiites purchased, various kinds of Whiskies topped the list.

Off this sale, the national capital's government earned $65.55 million or INR 560 crore, this includes excise duty and Value Added Tax (VAT).

December as a whole saw an average sale of 1.38 Million (13.8 lakh) bottles per day in Delhi. The least amount of bottles sale was recorded on December 27 with less than one million (11 lakh) worth $2.33 million (Rs 19.3 crore).

This figure means that 2022 saw the best end year of the sale of liquor in three years.

In 2021 the total number of liquor bottles sold was 1.25 million (12.52 lakh). For 2020 the figure was 1.29 million (12.95 lakh), while 2019 saw the sale of 1.25 million (12.55 lakh) bottles.

