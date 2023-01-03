Who was Gary Speed? Know how his widow lost her second husband within months of their marriage

Gary Speed’s widow Louise Speed is facing the second biggest trauma of her life as it has been revealed that she lost her new husband Quinton Bird within six months of their marriage. Louise was first married to Gary Speed, the legendary Welsh midfielder, who unexpectedly killed himself in November 2011 at the age of 42, leaving Louise to fend for herself. Later, Louise fell in love with property developer and businessman Quinton Bird, who reportedly helped her “overcome the loneliness.” The couple tied the knot before Christmas in 2021, within six months of which Quinton Bird too lost his life.

Louise Speed’s life with Quinton Bird

Nearly 10 years after the demise of Leeds star Gary Speed, his widow Louise Speed got engaged with and married to 53-year-old property developer Quinton Bird. They had been business partners for six years. The couple got married in December 2021, while the ceremony was officiated by Gary's close friend and former teammate, former Newcastle and England striker Alan Shearer. Last year, however, Quinton Bird lost the battle of his life to brain cancer, with which Bird was suffering for two years.

Quinton Bird’s father shocked

Bird’s father Roy expressed how heartbroken and pain-stricken he was after losing his son at such a young age. He added that Bird was a wonderful father and son, who left a legacy of unforgettable memories with him and his family.

Who was Gary Speed?

Gary Speed was a professional footballer, who also got to manage the Wales football team. He is admired for having changed the national team’s fortunes and for paving the way for the team’s subsequent successes. In November 2011, Gary died after reportedly having an argument with his wife Louise a night before. Four days prior to taking his life, Gary had sent a text to Louise suggesting he wanted to take his life but later dismissed the idea citing his children. England striker Alan Shearer also acknowledged that he was aware of the ongoing tussle between Gary and his wife. Cheshire Coroner Nicholas Rheinberg noted that he couldn’t stomach Gary actually killed himself.