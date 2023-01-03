'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo demands the release of Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti along with 600 artists

Along with 'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo, over 600 artists from across the world have signed a petition urging the Islamic Republic of Iran to release prominent actress Taraneh Alidoosti. She was detained in Tehran on the 17th of December on charges of "spreading falsehoods" about the ongoing protests in her country, which were triggered by the tragic death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of so-called "morality police".

Asking for support from his fans and followers, Ruffalo took to his Instagram account and shared information about the petition. He wrote, "Over 600 artists worldwide have signed an open letter calling for the release of award-winning actor and writer Taraneh Alidoosti. We demand her freedom. Join us. Petition link below."

Some famous names who have come out to support the cause include Jason Momoa, Amma Thompson, Penelope Cruz, Kate Winslet, John Oliver and Kristen Stewart among others.

Watch | Iran protests: Iran arrests actress Taraneh Alidoosti; arrested on charges of 'spreading falsehood'

Alidoosti was arrested days after she condemned the hanging of Mohsen Shekari, who was killed in December in the first known execution linked to the nationwide protests. The actress was reportedly detained "by order of the judicial authority" as she "did not provide documentation for some of her claims".

After Shekari’s execution, Alidoosti penned a note, which read, "Your silence means supporting tyranny and tyrants," adding that "every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action, is a disgrace to humanity." Post which, her Instagram account got suspended.

In November, she shared a picture without wearing her hijab to support the longest-running anti-government protests in Iran. In the picture, she was holding a placard that read, "Women, Life, Freedom." The post caught a lot of attention worldwide as she became the voice of a vast and variegated spectrum of Iranian women filmmakers and actresses.

Alidoosti played a pivotal role in the 2016 Oscar-winning movie 'The Salesman'.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE