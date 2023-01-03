Ben-Gvir visits Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, enraging Palestinians, Jordan condemns move

In what is being seen as a provocation by Palestine, Israel's extreme-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Jerusalem's contested holy site, Al-Aqsa mosque, on Tuesday. This was his first visit to the site since becoming a minister in Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Earlier, the Palestinian Authority had warned against the visit calling the move a "red line". Former Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid had also slammed Ben-Gvir's plan to visit the holy site. King Abdullah II of Jordan had also warned the incoming government not to cross “red lines” and that he is ready for a conflict in case the status of Jerusalem’s holy sites change.

"Our government will not surrender to the threats of Hamas," Ben-Gvir said in a statement published by his spokesman.

Ben-Gvir's visit comes days after he took office as national security minister, a position which gives him powers over the police.

The Palestinian foreign ministry slammed Ben-Gvir's visit as an "unprecedented provocation and a serious threat to the arena of conflict". Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem deemed it a "crime" and vowed the site "will remain Palestinian, Arab, Islamic".

Jordan also condemned the visit in "severest" terms.

Al-Aqsa mosque is the world's third-holiest place for Muslims along with being the most sacred site to Jews, who refer to the compound as the Temple Mount. Jews believe it to be the historic location of the two Jewish temples, making it Judaism’s holiest location. While only Muslims are allowed to worship within the compound, Jews can visit the site, but not pray there.

"The Temple Mount is the most important place for the people of Israel, and we maintain the freedom of movement for Muslims and Christians, but Jews will also go up to the mount, and those who make threats must be dealt with -- with an iron hand," Ben-Gvir said.

The site lies withing Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, while the compound is administered by the Waqf Islamic affairs council. Israeli forces also operate there and control access.

Ben-Gvir has been lobbying for a change in management of the site to allow Jewish prayer there, a move mainstream rabbinical authorities have opposed.

Waqf guards told AFP that Ben-Gvir was accompanied by units of the Israeli security forces, while a drone hovered above the holy site.

Ben-Gvir has visited the compound several times since entering parliament in April 2021. However, a visit as a top minister assumes much more significance.

A controversial visit in 2000 by then opposition leader Ariel Sharon was one of the main triggers for the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, which lasted until 2005.

