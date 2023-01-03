ugc_banner

Rolling Stone's '200 best singers' list angers Michael Jackson, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber fans. Here's why

New DelhiEdited By: Kshitij Mohan RawatUpdated: Jan 03, 2023, 02:41 PM IST

Aretha Franklin, lovingly called the 'Queen of Soul', topped the list. Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Rolling Stone's list of 200 best singers of all time is out. As always happens with such lists, a lot of people have been left outraged. Particularly the fans of singers like Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber, and others who were not included are expressing their anger online. 

Rolling Stone magazine recently released its list of 200 best singers of all time. Legendary singer Aretha Franklin, lovingly called the  'Queen of Soul', topped the list, with Whitney Houston being the runner-up. Billie Holiday, Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder, and Beyoncé were also in the top 10 list. As it always happens with such lists, a lot of people have been left outraged. Particularly fans of singers like Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber, and others who were not included are expressing their anger online. Even the fans of singers like Michael Jackson, who was included but is in the 86th position, are not happy. 

Here is the list of the top 10: 

1. Aretha Franklin
2. Whitney Houston
3. Sam Cooke
4. Billie Holiday 
5. Mariah Carey 
6. Ray Charles 
7. Stevie Wonder 
8. Beyoncé 
9. Otis Redding 
10. Al Green

×

 

Rolling Stone's article did say before the list that this is the "Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent." However, it is unlikely anybody read it and/or paid heed to it. A fan of Dion tweeted, "Um, @RollingStone, you done lost your musical mind. Make haste with a correction--adding Celine to this list--if you want to retain any semblance of legitimacy."

×

 

One Jackson fan said, "I find it hard to believe there are 85 singers greater than MJ.
- His vocal range is near four octaves.
- His signature vocal tics are iconic, even in non-English countries.
- One of his biggest gifts was turning his emotions into music that made everyone connect with him."

×

 

One person, a fan of both Jackson and Dion, tweeted, "This is how you know Rolling Stone has no merit.
On their '200 Greatest Singers of All Time' list, they put Kurt Cobain above #MichaelJackson. Even as a die-hard #Nirvana fan, there is no way Cobain is better than Michael. Plus, Celine Dion didn't even make the list?!?"

Taylor Swift, a winner of 11 Grammys, was in the 102 position. "my favorite didn’t crack the top 100????? top two and she ain’t number two," a fan of the singer tweeted. 

Meanwhile, K-pop star Jungkook was ranked 191. But that only made his fans happy, who took the ranking to claim him as the best South Korean singer of all time.

RELATED

Will 'Avatar 2' beat 'Avengers Endgame' at the box office? It's complicated

Catherine Cyran, Emmy-nominated filmmaker, dies after battling cancer

Fred White, Earth, Wind & Fire drummer, passes away at 67

Topics