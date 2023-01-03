Rolling Stone's '200 best singers' list angers Michael Jackson, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber fans. Here's why

Rolling Stone magazine recently released its list of 200 best singers of all time. Legendary singer Aretha Franklin, lovingly called the 'Queen of Soul', topped the list, with Whitney Houston being the runner-up. Billie Holiday, Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder, and Beyoncé were also in the top 10 list. As it always happens with such lists, a lot of people have been left outraged. Particularly fans of singers like Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber, and others who were not included are expressing their anger online. Even the fans of singers like Michael Jackson, who was included but is in the 86th position, are not happy.

Here is the list of the top 10:

1. Aretha Franklin

2. Whitney Houston

3. Sam Cooke

4. Billie Holiday

5. Mariah Carey

6. Ray Charles

7. Stevie Wonder

8. Beyoncé

9. Otis Redding

10. Al Green

Michael Jackson is the greatest male vocalist of all time! He is a star-rated singer with the a range as low as Eb2 to his highest belt at Bb5 & his highest notes are F#6. His vocal type is Lyric Tenor (4 octaves, 1.5 notes), and his versatility and vocal control? 🤯! pic.twitter.com/bRNnaa49rk — Dr. Andrew Greene | 🌊 (@AndrewGreene864) January 1, 2023 ×

Rolling Stone's article did say before the list that this is the "Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent." However, it is unlikely anybody read it and/or paid heed to it. A fan of Dion tweeted, "Um, @RollingStone, you done lost your musical mind. Make haste with a correction--adding Celine to this list--if you want to retain any semblance of legitimacy."

Um, @RollingStone, you done lost your musical mind. Make haste with a correction--adding Celine to this list--if you want to retain any semblance of legitimacy. — Shalin Gala (@ShalinGala) January 2, 2023 ×

One Jackson fan said, "I find it hard to believe there are 85 singers greater than MJ.

- His vocal range is near four octaves.

- His signature vocal tics are iconic, even in non-English countries.

- One of his biggest gifts was turning his emotions into music that made everyone connect with him."

This is how you know Rolling Stone has no merit.

On their '200 Greatest Singers of All Time' list, they put Kurt Cobain above #MichaelJackson. Even as a die-hard #Nirvana fan, there is no way Cobain is better than Michael.



Plus, Celine Dion didn't even make the list?!? pic.twitter.com/yTUWmOPQx7 — Raul Hernandez (@theartofraul) January 2, 2023 ×

One person, a fan of both Jackson and Dion, tweeted, "This is how you know Rolling Stone has no merit.

On their '200 Greatest Singers of All Time' list, they put Kurt Cobain above #MichaelJackson. Even as a die-hard #Nirvana fan, there is no way Cobain is better than Michael. Plus, Celine Dion didn't even make the list?!?"

Taylor Swift, a winner of 11 Grammys, was in the 102 position. "my favorite didn’t crack the top 100????? top two and she ain’t number two," a fan of the singer tweeted.