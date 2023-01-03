ugc_banner

'Kantara', 'KGF' producers to invest over USD 360 million in the entertainment industry

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Jan 03, 2023, 01:56 PM IST

Hombale Films, the production house behind hit films like the KGF franchise and 'Kantara' had pledged to invest Rs 3000 crores (360 million USD approx) in the entertainment sector in the next 5 years.

The head of Hombale Films, Vijay Kiragandur shared a statement along with a caption on the company's social media. 

Terming India as a land of diversity, he said the country presents a wide opportunity to unlock the vast potential that is available in the youth of the nation. 

“Whether good times or bad it has been a huge medium of relief and joy. It has also been a strong carrier of our culture, tradition and history through which we have been showcasing our identity to the world at large,” he said in the tweet.

The company witnessed huge profits as both 'KGF – Chapter 2' and 'Kantara' worked well at the box office. 'KGF-Chapter 2' was the highest-grossing movie in the Indian film industry in 2022. 

The company is currently gearing up for the release of 'Salaar' which stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead. The company is also backing Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Tyson' and Rakshit Shetty's 'Richard Anthony' among other projects. 

