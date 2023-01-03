Netflix cancels dark show '1899' for second season, fans express disappointment

Netflix is surely bringing some changes in the new year as it cancelled one of its original series – multi-lingual drama ‘1899’. It premiered on the streamer on November 17, 2022 and received a good response from the audiences. However, the creators have confirmed that the show will not return for more seasons.

The show, 1899, was on Netflix’s Top 10 for multiple weeks. Thus, this decision comes as a shocker to most.

Created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar (the same people behind ‘Dark’), it was one of the most ambitious projects to date for Netflix. While ‘Dark’ ran for three seasons, creators were hopeful of the same fate for ‘1899’.

Check out the statement from the creators of the show:

Unhappy with the decision, creators told a publication that “it depends on the viewers” hinting at a possible future for the show if any other streamers swoop in to take this ahead. ‘1899’ was novel in its concept as the creators used a different technology to make the show a reality. The makers used ‘The Volume’ instead of traditional green screens. For those interested, there is another show titled Making 1899’ that shows the behind-the-scenes of the show.

Fans expressed their disappointment at the news:

This is such disappointing news. Honestly, what is even the point of investing time into Netflix originals when they never make it past the first or second season? #1899Netflix https://t.co/DqrBDo8PhG — Allison Schonter (@SchonterAllison) January 2, 2023 ×

Just dumbfounded at Netflix cancelling 1899... I really don't understand this decision #1899Netflix — Neela Debnath (@NeelanjonaD) January 2, 2023 ×