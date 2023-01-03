Arsenal vs Newcastle live Streaming: How to watch premier league ARS vs NEW Live on OTT Mobile App & TV

Arsenal vs Newcastle live Streaming: ARS vs NEW match details: Arsenal emerged victorious in their last 11 home matches against Newcastle in all competitions and will look to further extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table. Eddie Nketiah has scored four goals in his last three league home starts and will be a crucial player to watch. Champions League aspirants Newcastle, on the other hand, comes into this game after a goalless draw against Leeds United. They were the better team, but they couldn't break through against a strong Leeds defence. They did, however, beat Arsenal 2-0 in their most recent Premier League meeting in May, and they haven't lost a game since August. The match starts at 1:15 AM (January 4) IST and will be live-streamed on Hotstar app and Star sports network channels.

When and where to watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle United match?

Viewers in India can catch the live action on Star Sports network channels. The match will also be live-streamed on Hotstar OTT app. In the United States, the viewers can watch the match live on fuboTV. It is also available on UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, and Peacock. The game will be televised on Sky Sports and streamed on SKY GO Extra in the United Kingdom (UK).

Arsenal vs Newcastle predicted lineup

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-MaximinArsenal possible

Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

When will the Arsenal vs Newcastle United match be played?

The Arsenal vs Newcastle United match will be played on January 4 at 1:15 AM IST.

Where will the Arsenal vs Newcastle United match be played?- Venue

The Arsenal vs Newcastle match will be played at Emirates Stadium

Where will the Arsenal vs Newcastle United match be live-streamed?