Fawad Khan on India release of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Things are a bit heated still

Days after the India release of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' was pushed indefinitely, the film's lead actor Fawad Khan stated that the release of the film in India would be a “great way to handshake" between Pakistan and India.



The Pakistani film was scheduled to release in India on December 30 but was indefinitely postponed at the last moment.

Directed by Bilal Lashari and also starring Mahira Khan, 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is inspired by the 1979 cult classic 'Maula Jatt'. The film, which was released in Pakistan on October 13, is the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time with box office returns of USD 10 million.

While speaking to CNN, Fawad was asked about his views on releasing the film in India.

“That would be great, obviously. If it were to happen, it’s a great way to handshake. It is kind of like those sweets and delights we send across to one another in good times and on Eid and Diwali,” the 41-year-old actor said during the interview, a video of which he shared on his official Instagram page.

He added that he prefers to wait and watch as “things are a bit heated still” between India and Pakistan.

“Films and music is that kind of exchange, which would be great for the diplomacy between the two countries. But things are a bit heated still, so let’s see. I’ve heard it may release but also that it may not. So let us see," he said.