Qatar corruption scandal: EU parliament to lift immunity of two MEPs

The European Parliament is working to lift the immunity of two MEPs as a major corruption scandal involving Qatar rips through Brussels. President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola waived the legal protections of two lawmakers following the launch of an urgent procedure after a request from Belgian judicial authorities.

The two MEPs have not been named yet. However, a Reuters report says that Italian Andrea Cozzolino and Belgian Marc Tarabella are the two parliamentarians.

The matter gained limelight when Greek MEP Eva Kaili was accused of accepting large sums of money to push policy making in favour of Doha and Morocco in the European Parliament. She and three other MEPs have been arrested in the matter. Kaili was suspended as Vice-President of the EU Parliament after being charged.

Also Read | Eva Kaili claims innocence, says she feels betrayed by partner

The parliament said Monday that Metsola wanted all the services and committees to prioritise the the process of lifting immunity as she wants it to be over by 13 February. The immunity protects an MEP from being sued, arrested or investigated, as is the case with most parliaments around the world.

Cozzolino and Tarabella deny doing any wrongdoing, even though both of then have suspended their own membership of the Socialists and Democrats group (S&D) in the parliament. The latter's home was also raided in December.

“When it comes to the request to lift their immunity the S&D group would follow, in the context of the European Parliament, the procedures foreseen in a responsible and constructive manner,” the Socialists and Democrats said.

Several more EU lawmakers are also being investigated to see of they had a role to play in the matter.

“From the very first moment the European Parliament has done everything in its power to assist in investigations and we will continue to make sure that there will be no impunity," Metsola said.

“Those responsible will find this Parliament on the side of the law. Corruption cannot pay and we will do everything to fight it."

As per EU rules, parliamentary immunity can be suspended if one is caught in a criminal act.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE