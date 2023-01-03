Delhi girl case: Victim was not alone, the other girl fled the crime spot as soon as the car hit their scooty

The Kanjhawala accident case took a shocking turn Tuesday when Delhi police revealed that the deceased girl was not alone on her scooty. The girl was accompanied by another girl, who reportedly fled the crime scene after the accident happened. Delhi Police said in a statement, “When we traced the route of the deceased, it was found that she wasn't alone on her scooty. A girl was with her at the time of the accident. She suffered injuries and fled from the spot but the deceased's legs got stuck in the car, after which she was dragged.”

Delhi Police is investigating the case using route mapping, while also talking to locals and monitoring CCTV footage from the area. The other girl immediately left for home after the accident. She has now been traced by police and will be investigated with respect to the accident.

Delhi Police have stepped up the investigation in the case. The union home ministry has also intervened in the case and has sought a detailed report from the investigators. As per media reports, Home Minister Amit Shah has directed officials to carry out investigations without any fear.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal.

The horrific accident took place Sunday night when the 20-year-old woman riding her scooter was struck by a car and her body was dragged around four kilometres in Sultanpuri, outer Delhi.

Media reports quoted an eyewitness, apparently a delivery boy who was present at the crime spot, saying as “the car driver took a U-turn towards Rohini as a police station was 100 m away. While taking the turn, the car made a loud voice and then I took notice and saw the head of the girl hanging. The car was at a distance from me, I don't know if she was screaming or not. I saw it live and no music was being played in the car. The car was at a speed of 40 to 60 km/hr. I don't know if the driver was drunk but this is what I saw."