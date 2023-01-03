Morning news brief: EU-Ukraine to hold talks on February 3, NFL player collapses on field, and more

The House select committee investigating the Capitol Hill riots has released new documents that reveal an angry text exchange between Ivanka Trump’s chief of staff Julie Radford and White House aide Hope Hicks over Trump's actions on January 6, 2021. In other news, The United Kingdom will soon declare Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist group. Finally, a US National Football League game was suspended after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengal.

“In one day he ended every future opportunity that doesn’t include speaking engagements at the local Proud Boys chapter,” Hicks wrote to Radford on the same day as the insurrection. “And all of us that didn’t have jobs lined up will be perpetually unemployed. I’m so mad and upset. We all look like domestic terrorists now.”

This step as per reports will be taken in retaliation for the group arresting seven people with links to Britain over the ongoing anti-government protest in Iran.

Proscribing Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation means that availing of the group's membership would be equivalent to committing a criminal offence. Additionally, attending its meetings, or carrying the group's logo in public would also be considered a criminal offence.

The 24-year-old fell to the ground in the game's first quarter after a tackle with the Bengals' Tee Higgins.

The NFL said Hamlin was in critical condition.

The European Union and Ukraine will discuss financial and military assistance during a summit on February 3, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office informed in a statement on Monday.