Jeremy Renner accident: Actor remains critical after undergoing surgery

Actor Jeremy Renner has undergone surgery after suffering injuries in a snowplough accident. According to a representative of the actor, Renner remains critical but stable and is in an intensive care unit. Renner, who is known for his role as Hawkeye in Marvel Cinematic Universe, reportedly suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries in an accident on Sunday.

"Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and others," read a statement. "They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

A statement shared Sunday with multiple outlets indicated that his family by his side while he receives care.

On the work front, Jeremy Renner has starred as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in multiple Marvel movies as well as a Disney+ series. He currently stars as Mike McLusky in Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown. Renner is a two-time Oscar nominee. He was nominated for Best Actor at the 2010 Academy Awards for his performance in 'The Hurt Locker'. He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in 'The Town'.