'We look like domestic terrorists': Ex-White House aide Hope Hicks's angry text messages released

The House select committee investigating the Capitol Hill riots has released new documents that reveal an angry text exchange between Ivanka Trump’s chief of staff Julie Radford and White House aide Hope Hicks over Donald Trump's actions on January 6, 2021.

“In one day he ended every future opportunity that doesn’t include speaking engagements at the local Proud Boys chapter,” Hicks wrote to Radford on the same day as the insurrection. “And all of us that didn’t have jobs lined up will be perpetually unemployed. I’m so mad and upset. We all look like domestic terrorists now.”

“This made us all unemployable. Like untouchable. God I’m so f***ing mad," Hicks further wrote.

Radford responded by telling Hicks that she has been shunned by Visa over a job opportunity via email. “I know, like there isn’t a chance of finding a job."

Also Read | January 6 panel's final report sets out case to try Donald Trump for Capitol riot role

The committee has been releasing more documents, adding to the 845-page report released earlier, just as the Republicans prepare to take over as House majority on Tuesday in the new Congress.

Hicks also makes a reference to Alyssa Farah Griffin who had resigned from her post as a White House aide just a month before the January 6 incident. “Alyssa looks like a genius,” Hicks wrote.

The panel has been releasing call logs from the White House for the first time that provide a better picture of what was transpiring while Trump and his allies tried to keep him in office and have helped the panel form a timeline of events.

As per the logs, a day before the incident, Trump spoke to then-Vice President Mike Pence. Later he spoke with Pennsylvania state Senator Doug Mastriano who played Trump's trumpet of voter fraud in the state.

However, there is a seven-hour gap in the logs from the day of the Capitol insurrection. The panel has been filling the missing gaps with witness interviews.

On January 5, Trump spoke with Senators Rand Paul, Lindsey Graham and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and Trump couldn't get through with each other several times.

On January 2, Trump had a hour-long call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he told him to "find the votes" in order for him to win the state. Later, he had a Zoom meeting with his then-lawyer Rudy Giuliani and also spoke with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and later Steve Bannon.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE