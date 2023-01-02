Mosquitoes becoming more prevalent and expanding their range due to climate change: Study

Name a person who likes mosquitoes! A majority of people hate these blood-sucking menaces. Now there is one more reason to not like them as a recent report suggests that mosquitos and the pathogens they carry are loving climate change. They are becoming more prevalent and expanding their range due to climate change.

An article titled—"Insecticidal activities of Streptomyces sp. KSF103 ethyl acetate extract against medically important mosquitoes and non-target organisms"— was published in Nature journal.

The report sheds light on the uncontrolled spread of mosquito-borne diseases globally. Climate change, socioeconomic conditions, and the ease of world travel today are some of the reasons that are, in fact, helping the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

The article published on Monday (January 2), noted that mosquito-borne diseases are posing multiple challenges for more than four billion people in over a hundred countries.

The article noted that mosquitoes are competent and epidemiologically significant species because of their anthropophilic and host-seeking behaviour. They also breed preferentially in artificial habitats within or near residential areas.

The study mentioned that a potentially novel actinobacterium isolated from forest soil, Streptomyces sp. KSF103 was evaluated for its insecticidal effect against several mosquito species.

Mosquito larvae and adults were exposed to various concentrations of the ethyl acetate (EA) extract for 24 hours. The study added considerable mortality was evident after the EA extract treatment for all four important vector mosquitoes.

