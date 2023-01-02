Massive fire breaks out at Perth hotel, leaving three dead

Three people were killed in a massive fire that broke out inside a Perth hotel. The authorities called emergency services which included 60 firefighters, 21 ambulance crews and nine fire trucks to the New County Hotel on County Place at around 05:10 am (local time).

Two people residing in neighbouring flats along with hotel guests were evacuated and the area was cordoned off by the police who appealed the people to avoid the area. Around eleven people were provided medical help at the scene of the incident by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

This shocking video shows flames shooting from the window of the New County Hotel in Perth.



The authorities were able to extinguish the fire at around 6:30 am (local time) after which they discovered the bodies in a subsequent search.

Speaking about the incident, the residents of the city expressed their shock at the tragedy. "We were wakened at 05:00 when the alarms went off and the lights were flashing in my room," said one of the residents.

"Obviously as we were watching it unfold, police incident units were arriving. The fire brigade and 21 ambulances were outside. It was pretty horrendous to watch. It was frightening. When I saw the private ambulance I knew it only meant one thing. Then I realised it was major," the resident added.

The death of a dog in the blaze was also confirmed by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Senior fire officer of the area Jason Sharp said that firefighters did their best to save many casualties from the hotel before sending them into the care of paramedics.

Police Scotland said that a joint investigation was being conducted by their officers along with the fire service. Chief Supt Phil Davison said, "Our thoughts are very much with the families and loved ones of those who have died at what is a very difficult time for everyone."

Local MSP and Deputy First Minister John Swinney appreciated the work of emergency services.

"The news of the major fire at the New County Hotel in Perth and the loss of life that has been associated with that has been an absolutely tragic start to 2023 in the city of Perth. I extend my deepest sympathies to everybody who has been involved in this tragedy and affected by this tragedy," he said.

"There has been a huge effort by the emergency services to try to avoid the loss of life and address the very serious fire that has emerged, and a whole host of support work has been put in place to assist those who have been affected, and I'm grateful to everybody for their efforts in these very sad circumstances," he added.

Perth and Kinross Council's deputy leader and Councillor Eric Drysdale said, "The loss of three people in a dreadful fire is truly shocking and my heart goes out to the family and friends of the deceased."