Indian producer Siddharth Roy Kapur features on Variety's 500 Most Influential Leaders

Indian film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur made it to Variety's 500 Most Influential Leaders in the Global Media Industry list for the sixth consecutive year. Siddharth’s production house Roy Kapur Films is behind some of the most pathbreaking films and shows of 2022.

Apart from him, the Variety list includes celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli and Akshay Kumar. In total, there are eight Indians in the list for the year 2022.

Siddharth Roy Kapur said, “It is a great honour to be included once again among Variety's 500 Most Influential Leaders in the Global Media Industry, along with so many incredible leaders from India and around the world. I hope to keep working hard at bringing audiences unique and differentiated content that engages, inspires and entertains. ”