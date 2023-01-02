Top 10: Russian soldiers killed in Ukrainian strike, Kim sacks military official, and more

Ukrainian resistance forces attacked a complex in Makiivka in which at least 63 Russian soldiers were, reported the Russian defence ministry on Monday. In other news, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un sacked the second-highest military official of the nation, Pak Jong Chon, replacing him with Ri Yong Gil. Meanwhile, Brazil's new president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva promised to save the Amazon rainforest. India’s keeper-batter Rishabh Pant was discharged from the ICU at the Max, hospital in Dehradun.

At least 63 Russian soldiers were killed as Ukrainian resistance forces attacked a complex in the city of Makiivka, the Russian defence ministry said on Monday. It was hailed as the deadliest known incident involving Russian troops in Ukraine as Kremlin continued to send more forces in the conflict.

North Korea has reportedly sacked the nation's second-highest military official. As per reports by the state media, Pak Jong Chon, the second most powerful leader Kim Jong Un has been replaced with Ri Yong Gil.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was sworn in as the new Brazil president on Sunday, promised in his speech to stop the destruction being carried out in the Amazon rainforest, a topic that became a subject of discussion during the tenure of Jair Bolsonaro.

The former pope, Benedict XVI’s body will lie in state for three days at St Peter's Basilica before his funeral, on Thursday, as per AFP. Catholics from across the world, on Monday, will be able to pay tribute to the German theologian who passed away on December 31 at the age of 95 and led the church for eight years before stepping down in 2013.

Iranian police resumed warning women over headscarves, reportedly saying that they must wear them even when they are inside a car, local media reported on Monday (January 3).

Two Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army in a raid carried out in the West Bank on Monday and the homes of two Palestinians, who had killed an Israeli soldier, were demolished.

Recently, China selected Beijing’s ambassador to Washington, Qin Gang, as the new foreign minister of the country as a replacement for Wang Yi who has held the position for nearly a decade. Prior to his departure, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Sunday, spoke to Qin over the phone about US-China ties and “maintaining open lines of communication”.

Tram and bus workers staged a strike in Tunis over no year-end bonus and delayed salaries on Monday, resulting in traffic jams across the capital.

Qatar joined the growing list of countries requiring travellers from China to provide a negative Covid result before boarding a flight. The flyers have to submit the test result 48 hours before the departure.