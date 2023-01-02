Jaishankar's veiled attack on Pakistan, says 'epicentre' of terrorism located close to India

Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar launched a veiled attack on Pakistan, saying that the "epicentre of terrorism" is close to India as he highlighted the challenges posed by terrorism.

While speaking during a joint press briefing with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on Monday, Jaishankar noted that he spoke with Austrian leaders about terrorism and its impact on global peace.

He said, "We spoke at length on the threats to international peace and security that are posed by terrorism, including its cross-border practices, violent extremism, radicalisation and fundamentalism."

Jaishankar further added that the effects of terrorism can't be contained within a region "when they are deeply connected to narcotics and illegal weapons trade, and other forms of international crime".

The foreign minister further added that "since the epicentre is located so close to India, naturally our experiences and insights are useful to others."

While commenting on the current India-China relations, Jaishankar on Sunday said that India will not agree to any attempt to change the Line of Actual Control (LAC) unilaterally by China.

He also noted that New Delhi's relations with Beijing are "not normal", but asserted that there would be no compromise on core issues between the nations.

The minister said, "Today, the state of our relations with China is not very normal because we will never agree to any attempt to change the Line of Actual Control unilaterally."

Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Austria, which will conclude on January 3. During the presser, Jaishankar also said that India considers Austria as a "serious and consequential partner".

He said, "We view Austria as a serious and consequential partner when it comes to bilateral cooperation. You have experiences and capabilities that are relevant to India's modernisation and progress. These are guided by government policies but ultimately implemented through business transactions."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE