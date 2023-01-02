Star Pakistan pacer eyes comeback during PSL 2023, resumes rehab in Karachi ahead of NZ ODIs

Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Afridi has resumed his rehabilitation in Karachi ahead of the New Zealand ODIs, that are starting on January 9th at the National Stadium. Afridi, who’s knee injury got aggravated during the final of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne, missed the entire home season – including the Test series against England. He will now aim to make a return during the PSL 2023 – that begins in February this year.

On Monday, January 2nd, PCB in a statement said, “Afridi will resume his rehabilitation under the national men's team's medical staff in Karachi from today. While providing Shaheen top-notch care, this move will allow the medical staff to track his progression and pave way for his smooth return to action."

Meanwhile, Afridi had a tough 2022 in terms of suffering from injuries. During the Sri Lanka series in July, he felt pain in his knees and was later out for three-and-a-half months before getting recalled for the T20 World Cup – where he picked 11 wickets in seven matches.

Other than him, another fast bowler Haris Rauf, who also made his Test debut against England in Rawalpindi in December last year, injured his quad during the first day itself and was ruled out. He, however, is listed the 24-man probable squad for the New Zealand ODIs.

"The interim selection committee and team management have invited [Rauf] to be assessed by the team's medical staff so a decision on his availability for the three One-Day Internationals against New Zealand - to be played next week - can be made," the PCB said.