Zomato co-founder Gunjan Patidar resigns as online delivery firm battles high-profile exits

Zomato Ltd said on Monday, that Gunjan Patidar, the company's co-founder and chief technical officer, has resigned after more than a decade with the Indian food delivery firm.

Patidar was also the Chief Technical Officer who was responsible for building the core tech systems of the company. His departure comes amid high-profile exits from the company in the last few months.

"Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company," it said in a stock exchange filing.

"Over the last ten plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable," the company said.

The company, however, did not provide any reason for his resignation.

In November, another co-founder, Mohit Gupta, put in his papers. He joined the company four-and-a-half years back as the CEO and subsequently was elevated to the co-founder position in 2020.

Apart from Gupta, deputy chief financial officer Nitin Savara and vice president of global growth Siddharth Jhawar also recently resigned from the company.

The exits come amidst Zomato posing narrow losses in the last two quarters. Its food delivery business' gross order values—the total value of all food delivery orders placed online on Zomato's platform—jumped 23 per cent from a year earlier in the September quarter.