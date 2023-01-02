India: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate infra projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday and inaugurate several infrastructure projects, both virtually and in person. In the bordering state, he will be inaugurating four bridges --Siyom , Simar, Swamy and Moody bridges and Pangin Boleng road. All in all, he will be inaugurating 28 infrastructure projects in bordering states like Sikkim, Uttarakhand and union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

This is the first visit by a top Indian minister to the bordering state since the India-China face off on December 9. The face-off took place in LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector when Chinese forces tried to transgress in the region. The incident led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides and was the worst ever face off since 2020 Galwan incident in Eastern Ladakh. The Galwan incident saw the worst ever loss of life at the Line of actual control between India and China in the last 45 years.

The projects have been completed by BRO at the cost of Rs 724.3 Cr. These include 22 Bridges and several roads. Bridges include 5 bridges in Union territory of J&K --Maitra, Manna-II, Basti, Baknor, Begal, 8 in UT of Ladakh- PMH-II, III, IV, BR at KM 61,BR at KM 63, BR at KM 111.60, BR at KM 130, BR at KM 172, 2 Bridges in Uttarakhand-Dhauliganga, Gumrodi Nallah, 3 Bridges in Sikkim--kalep Chu, Samdong, Thangu. Roads that will be opened to the public are Srinagar-Sonmarg-Gumri road in UT of J&K, Bhaironghati-Nelong in Uttarakhand.