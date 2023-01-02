Rishabh Pant is out of ICU, BCCI hopeful of him getting discharged in 2-3 days

In a good news for all cricket fans, India’s keeper-batter Rishabh Pant is out of the ICU at the Max, hospital in Dehradun, while the degree of his leg injuries still remain unknown.

Pant’s car met with a serious accident in the wee hours on Friday morning (December 30th) on the Delhi-Dehradun highway when he was on his way to his hometown in Roorkee to give his mother a surprise. As told by the police, Pant fell asleep before his car ramped into the road dividers. It then flipped and later caught fire. Pant was lucky to escape the scene without suffering any life-threatening injuries.

He was first taken to a local hospital in Roorkee before getting shifted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun. By now preliminary scans to check his brain and spine injuries are already done, but because of the swelling in his leg, the scans were not done there yet.

While he suffered several injuries, as per the medial bulletin issued by the BCCI recently, Pant is stable now and is even reacting to treatment well. Not only this, the board had also formed a panel of its own doctors who in coordination with panel of hospital doctors are monitoring Rishabh Pant’s situation regularly.

The BCCI is hopeful Rishabh Pant would be discharged in a couple of days, and will then he will be looked after by the panel of doctors formed by the board to determine the extent of injuries - particularly of his two suspected ligament tears.