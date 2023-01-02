Australia to unleash THIS 'express fast bowler' for Sydney Test against South Africa, reveals Josh Hazlewood

Australia’s new pace sensation Lance Morris, regarded as the fastest bowler in the country by many, is close to making his Test debut against South Africa in Sydney, hinted Josh Hazlewood. In absence of pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, who alongside Cameron Green suffered finger injuries during the Boxing Day Test and got ruled out of the third Test, Lance Morris could be the one filling his shoes.

Ahead of the start of the final match of the series, Josh Hazlewood, who himself was out due to side strain, commented on this new prospect to abc.net.au, saying Lance brings in a lot of speed and is very accurate with his line and length too. Josh feels on the dry Sydney pitch, that is likely to favour spin more, the presence of someone like Lance looks like the most suitable option going forward.

"Lance obviously brings that extra pace that we probably lack with (Mitchell) Starcy (injured)," Hazlewood said.

"Usually when you get that in a youngster (bowler), they spray them around a bit, but his accuracy is very good for that sort of pace. There's quite a number of guys on my 'not-facing list' (in the nets) and he's at the top of the tree," added Hazlewood.

Despite being called as the ‘Wild Thing’ for being super quick, Lance was never considered is Tests before. However, Josh feels with him (Lance) now in the squad, the captain gets more options to pick from, which is always a good thing.

"Everyone's battling everyone at the moment. It's good to have options. We're all a little bit different," veteran speedster said.

On being asked if he would return to the XI for the final home Test of the season, Hazlewood said while he understands in one’s absence the opportunity goes to someone else, he is hopeful of making the cut and if he doesn’t, he is sure to be disappointed about it.

"I guess that's what happens when you miss out with injury, you give other people an opportunity and they take it," Hazlewood said.

"I think that's how I got my first go with Ryan Harris sitting out and Peter Siddle injured. "You get your opportunity then you put pressure on the older guys. I feel like that just comes and goes as your career goes along. I'd be definitely disappointed if I missed out," he concluded.