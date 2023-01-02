India: Live bomb found near Punjab chief minister's house in Chandigarh

A bomb was found on Monday (January 2) near the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh, India-based news ANI reported. The agency further mentioned that the bomb squad was present at the spot.

Local media reports said that the Indian Army's Western Command was also involved in the preliminary investigation.

Reports also mentioned that the live bombshell was spotted by a tubewell operator at around 4:30pm (IST). The plantation is said to be closer to the helipad and residence of the Punjab chief minister.

Sanjeev Kohli, who is the Nodal officer of the Disaster Management department in Chandigarh, said, "A live bombshell has been found here. It has been secured with help of the police and the bomb Disposal Squad. An Army team has been called in. The area is being cordoned off. Further investigation is underway."

Reports have mentioned that the Punjab chief minister was not present at his residence.

