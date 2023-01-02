Two Palestinians killed by Israel army in West Bank, claims Palestinian ministry

Two Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army in a raid carried out in the West Bank on Monday and the homes of two Palestinians, who had killed an Israeli soldier, were demolished.

The killing of "Mohammad Samer Hoshieh, 22, after being shot in the chest, and Fuad Mohammad Abed, 25, after being shot in the abdomen and thigh" in a raid carried out by the Israeli army near Jenin was announced by the Palestinian health ministry.

The village of Kafr Dan was entered by Israeli soldiers "in order to demolish the residences of the assailants who were involved in the shooting adjacent to the Gilboa (Jalame) Crossing, in which Major Bar Falah was killed," Israel's military said.

The small village was filled with smoke after the two houses were blasted using explosives on Monday morning. Later, the army said that "a violent riot was instigated" when they entered the village.

"Rioters burned tyres, shot live fire and hurled rocks, Molotov cocktails and explosive devices at the forces, who responded with riot dispersal means and live fire. Hits were identified," they said in a statement.

It was reported by the Palestinian news agency Wafa that the Israeli army arrested 18 others in overnight raids carried out in the West Bank. Israeli major Falah was killed by Palestinian gunmen at the Gilboa checkpoint during clashes in September 2022.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas' Fatah party’s armed wing Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades claimed responsibility for his killing. Abdul Rahman Subhi Abed, 22 and Ahmed Abed, 23, whose family homes were destroyed by the Israeli army on Monday, had also lost their lives in the September clashes.