Here's Netflix list of upcoming web series & movies for January 2023

For the beginning of 2023, Netflix has a lot to offer. New criminal thriller Kaleidoscope, starring Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito, is set across multiple decades, and young-adult drama Ginny & Georgia is back for a second season. True crime enthusiasts will enjoy MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street, a documentary on the collapse of financier Bernie Madoff. Later in the month, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, a movie about a killer convicted of being on the run in 2013, will be released. Here is what's coming to Netflix in January 2023.