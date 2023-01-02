Taskmaster's New Year Treat 2022: Check out tasks, scoreboard, celebrity cast & winner

The winner of this year's holiday special has been announced by Taskmaster's New Year Treat. Greg Davies and Alex Horne's competition included Amelia Dimoldenberg, Carol Vorderman, Greg James, Sir Mo Farah, and Rebecca Lucy Taylor as the contestants. Mo triumphed after scoring 20 points, six more than the other four competitors.

Tasks at Taskmaster's New Year Treat 2022

The following task required the contestants to replicate a painting while seated with the canvas held at arm's length in front of them. Greg and Rebecca both scored four points for their recreations of the Taskmaster house, placing first and second, respectively, whereas Carol finished last and only received one point. The five competitors then had to place as many carp pellets as they could into a fish tank without bending at the waist or knees. the added catch The pellets were in bobby-trapped chambers. Rebecca came in second place while Mo came out on top in this contest.

Final Task at Taskmaster's New Year Treat 2022

The candidates then had to participate in a game of Simon Says while sliding various things into different pockets on their trench coats for the show's on-stage finale activity. Greg performed the worst, but Amelia and Mo excelled.

Final scoreboard at Taskmaster's New Year Treat 2022

For four of the five competitors, the final score was close. Greg, Rebecca, Amelia, and Carol each earned a total of 14 points, while Mo finished out in front with 20 points to become the winner of Taskmaster's 2023 New Year's special.

Taskmaster's New Year Treat 2022 line-up

1. Amelia Dimoldenberg

Amelia Dimoldenberg, from the movie Chicken Shop Date, will face the Taskmaster in December. Amelia is a YouTuber, comedian, and journalist. She launched the web series Chicken Shop Date, in which she conducts interviews with Premier League football players, YouTube stars, and grime musicians in fried chicken joints.

2. Carol Vorderman

Another candidate on the roster wasTV host Carol Vorderman. She is best known for spending 26 years (1982–2008) as a contestant on the game programme Countdown.

3. Greg James

Greg James, a writer and presenter, is one of the five challengers facing the Taskmaster in December. He co-hosts the breakfast programme on BBC Radio 1, co-hosts the cricket podcast Tailenders with Felix White and Jimmy Anderson, and co-wrote the Kid Normal book series with Chris Smith.

4. Sir Mo Farah

Sir Mo Farah, a four-time Olympic winner marked presence for the New Year's Eve spectacular. Long-distance runner Sir Mohamed Muktar Jama Farah is from the United Kingdom. He is the most successful male track distance runner in history and the most successful British track athlete in the history of the modern Olympic Games thanks to his ten gold medals from international championships.

5. Rebecca Lucy Taylor AKA Self Esteem

Rebecca Lucy Taylor, better known by her stage name Self Esteem, is an English singer-songwriter. Her name was given with the development of her confidence in her early 20s.