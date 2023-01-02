'I understand one has hobbies but...' Kapil Dev reacts to Rishabh Pant's accident, gives a valuable advice

On Friday (December 30), Rishabh Pant was involved in a serious car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. While he is now at the ICU at the Max Hospital, Dehradun, the 25-year-old is getting provided with the best medical help possible and is en route to recovery. He suffered several injuries due to the freak car accident but is believed to be out of danger and is safe.

Many former and active cricketers, celebrities from other fields and even Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi have reacted to Pant's accident and prayed for his speedy recovery and return to the 22-yard cricket strip. Kapil Dev, India's 1983 World Cup-winning skipper, also joined the bandwagon and thanked god for Pant being safe. He, however, shared valuable advice for the youngster. Kapil feels Pant should hire a driver and not drive himself, to avoid such horrific accidents and a plethora of injuries.

Speaking to ABP News, Kapil said, "This is a learning. When I was still an up-and-coming cricketer, I faced a motorcycle accident. From that day onwards, my brother didn't even let me touch the motorbike. I'm just thankful to god that Rishabh Pant is safe. Yes, you have a good-looking car with great speeds but you have to be careful. You can easily afford a driver, you don't have to drive it alone." He added, "I understand that one has hobbies or even passion for such things, it's natural to have it at his age, but you also have responsibilities. Only you can take care of yourself. You have to decide things for yourself."

Meanwhile, the medical team monitoring Pant's progress shared an important update. The medical team member told TOI, "It is important that Rishabh gets sufficient time to rest, not just physically but mentally too. He is still in pain due to the injuries sustained in the accident. He has to speak to visitors, which drains his energy that should be preserved for faster recovery. People planning to visit him should avoid it for now and let him rest.

With Pant being a big name, the problem of frequent visits have kept the hospital authorities on their toes. "Hospital visiting hours are from 11am to 1pm and 4pm to 5pm and only one visitor can meet a patient at any given time. Rishabh Pant’s case is a high-profile one due to which more visitors are streaming in and hence this problem,” another staff member added.