Meta to take a call on reinstating Trump's Facebook account later this month

After being re-instated on Twitter, Facebook owner Meta is expected to announce whether it will allow former US President Donald Trump back on to Facebook and Instagram, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The social media company was earlier expected to take a decision on the same by January 7, but the report says that it has now been moved to sometime later this month.

A working group has been set up by Meta to focus on the issue, the report said citing people familiar with the matter. The group consists of staffers from the public policy and communications teams, as well as from the content policy team.

Meta hasn't said anything on the matter yet.

Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, had revoked a permanent ban on Trump in November last year after asking people in a poll whether Trump should be allowed back on the platform. However, Trump said that he isn't interested in returning to Twitter and will stick to Truth Social.

"I don't see any reason for it," he said via video when asked whether he planned to return to Twitter by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting.

Trump's Twitter and Facebook accounts were suspended in January 2021, after he called on his supporters to denounce the 2020 elections. Notably, hundreds of them went on to lay siege on the Capitol when Joe Biden was being confirmed as the new president.

(With inputs from agencies)

