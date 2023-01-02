Jr NTR and Ram Charan to attend Golden Globes with SS Rajamouli as RRR fetches two nominations

With just days left for the Golden Globe Awards, the excitement is palpable, especially in India as the Indian blockbuster film RRR has fetched two nominations at this year's awards. Organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Golden Globes is considered as a curtain raiser to the Oscars every year, giving an indication of who will win in which category at the Academy Awards that takes place in March. SS Rajamouli's pre-independence film RRR has been nominated in two categories at this year's Golden Globes- Best Original Song for the smash hit 'Naatu Naatu' and Best Non-English Language Film. According to reports, the film's director SS Rajamouli, and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be attending the awards show in California on January 10.

Also see: Golden Globe Awards 2023: Full list of nominations



The two actors will also be attending an Los Angeles screening of their film along with Rajamouli prior to the awards ceremony.



Apart from team RRR, the 80th edition of the Golden Globes is expected to be a star-studded event. The awards had a dismal show in 2022 when it was plagued with allegations of lack of diversity among the voting committee. As HFPA is attempting to revamp the show and includes more diversity in voting, the awards are expected to be back in their full glory.



Actors Austin Butler, Michelle Williams, Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis, and filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Rian Johnson, James Cameron and Guillermo del Toro at the 80th edition of the Golden Globes representing their respective nominated films.