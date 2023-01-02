Football legend Pele’s funeral live updates: What was Pele's last wish? Mortal remains reach Vila Belmiro Stadium

Pelé family deliberately chose to not have the wake during New Year's weekend out of respect for President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The wake starts Monday at 10 AM local time with public access. The wake ends at 10 AM local time Tuesday, from where a parade-like procession will take place in the streets of Santos. The procession will pass by Pele’s mother’s house, who still lives in the house but is unaware of her son’s death. Eventually, Pele’s mortal remains will reach Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial the same day where family members will have a private ceremony for his burial that day.

