ugc_banner
Live Now

Football legend Pele’s funeral live updates: What was Pele's last wish? Mortal remains reach Vila Belmiro Stadium

WION Web Team
Brasilia, BrazilUpdated: Jan 02, 2023, 05:33 PM IST

Pele's demise; live updates Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Pele died on December 29 due to multiple organ failures. His funeral will be held on January 2 and 3, and his mortal remains will be buried on January 3

Football legend Pele died on December 29, triggering a massive outpour of emotions on social media. He breathed his last at the Albert Einstein Hospital after a long battle with cancer. He was receiving treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The doctors said he died as a result of multiple organ failures. Pele’s funeral is being held on January 2 and 3, and his mortal remains will be buried on January 3 on the ninth floor of a vertical cemetery overlooking the Santos football pitch in his beloved home city.

Follow Pele's funeral live updates here:

02 Jan 2023, 5:31 PM (IST)
Fans singing for their hero in queues

Fans have been singing for their real-life hero Pele while waiting in long queues. Preparations are underway for the 24-hour long wake starting at 10:00 AM local time. Meanwhile, Santos’ stadium is inundated with tributes. 
 

Preparations underway for the wakeSantos' stadium inundated with tributes

 

02 Jan 2023, 4:53 PM (IST)
Tributes continue to pour in

Some fans were spotted waiting overnight to pay tribute to the football star. Some joined the queues 14 hours before the official funeral time to get the last glance of the mortal remains. On New Year's Eve, the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) displayed a photo of Pele at its Rio de Janeiro headquarters as part of a moving tribute.

×
×

 

02 Jan 2023, 3:57 PM (IST)
Turkish foreign minister to attend Pele's funeral today

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will attend Pele's funeral in Santos, Brazil, today. Mr Cavusoglu arrived earlier in the South American country to attend President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration ceremony. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is said to have told Mr Cavusoglu to stay longer and attend Pele's funeral.

02 Jan 2023, 3:19 PM (IST)
Fans flocking to the funeral

As the coffin of the legendary Footballer Pele arrived at Vila Belmiro, his fans were seen gathered on the sides of roads hoping to have the last glance of the mortal remains before his burial on Tuesday. Thousands of his fans are expected to attend the funeral that starts at 10 AM local time today in Santos.
 

Pele's coffin arrives at Vila Belmiro

 

02 Jan 2023, 2:17 PM (IST)
Pele's final wish

Pele's final wish was to be buried on the ninth floor of a cemetery in his beloved home city of Santos. It's a touching tribute to his late father, who always wore the No. 9 jersey as a player. 

02 Jan 2023, 2:08 PM (IST)
Wake delayed by one day due to the swearing-in ceremony of Brazil's president-elect

Pelé family deliberately chose to not have the wake during New Year's weekend out of respect for President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The wake starts Monday at 10 AM local time with public access. The wake ends at 10 AM local time Tuesday, from where a parade-like procession will take place in the streets of Santos. The procession will pass by Pele’s mother’s house, who still lives in the house but is unaware of her son’s death. Eventually, Pele’s mortal remains will reach Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial the same day where family members will have a private ceremony for his burial that day.
 

02 Jan 2023, 2:07 PM (IST)
Belmiro Stadium to host thousands of Pele’s fans

Pele's coffin is currently at Vila Belmiro Stadium, which will be visited by hundreds of thousands of fans on Monday. It will be kept there for the next 24 hours. His coffin will be carried through a Santos suburb on Tuesday, where his 100-year-old mother Dona Celeste still lives.