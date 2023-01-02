UK bank holidays 2023: Check full list of bank holidays with extra holiday for coronation of King Charles III

UK Bank Holidays 2023: As the holiday season winds down and thoughts turn to the warmer days of spring and summer, you might be celebrating the start of 2023 by planning some family outings or trips away. And what better time than a bank holiday weekend to do it?

There are a few months until the next long weekend of the year, but that means there is plenty of time to make plans with family and friends. Therefore, here is the list of all the bank holidays on which you can plan a family trip.

Three bank holiday Mondays will be witnessed this May, with an additional date set aside for the coronation celebrations of King Charles III, who became monarch following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022.

His Majesty's Coronation Day will be held on Saturday, 6 May, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declaring an extra bank holiday on Monday, 8 May to allow communities to celebrate.

2023 Bank Holidays in the UK

The UK Government has released a list of upcoming bank holidays for the year 2023. Here are the dates for your 2023 calendar in England and Wales:

St Patrick’s Day: Friday, 17 March (Includes Northern Ireland only)

Good Friday: Friday, 7 April (Includes England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland)

Easter Monday: Monday, 10 April (Includes England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland)

Early May bank holiday: Monday, 1 May (Includes England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland)

King Charles’ Coronation: Monday, 8 May (Includes England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland)

Spring bank holiday: Monday, 29 May (Includes England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland)

Summer bank holiday: Monday, 28 August (Includes England, Wales and Northern Ireland only)

Christmas Day: Monday, 25 December (Includes England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland)