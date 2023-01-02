IND vs SL 1st T20 Live: 3 Apps to watch India vs Sri Lanka Series 1st T20 Live Stream for free in India

Team India’s T20 cricket match series against Sri Lanka starts Tuesday, January 3 with Hardik Pandya leading the team in 2023’s first international home series. Rohit Sharma sustained a thumb injury during the Bangladesh tour recently, but he will be returning as captain in the ODI series starting on January 10. The first T20 match between India and Sri Lanka starts at 7:00 PM IST on Tuesday. All details regarding the livestream, schedule, complete squad and both T20 and ODI series are given in the article. Rishabh Pant, India's vice-captain in T20Is during the recent tour to New Zealand, was left out of the squad of 16 by the team management. Suryakumar Yadav has been promoted to Hardik's deputy in Pant's absence. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, both senior Indian batters, have also opted out of the T20I series. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is this year, has also been dropped from the squad, with Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik expected to take his place.

Three apps to watch India vs Sri Lanka matches free in India

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch the India vs Sri Lanka matches for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of India vs Sri Lanka matches. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

Plans for Jio Prepaid Users

Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity

Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1 year validity

Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1 year validity

For Airtel Users-

Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity

Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity

For Vi Users-

Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

If a user subscribes to these plans, he/she won't have to separately subscribe to Disney+Hotstar OTT app for accessing the livestream.

Live updates of the matches can also be followed on WION's official website.

India vs Sri Lanka first T20 match details

The first match of the T20 series between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Tuesday, January 3. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST. The venue of the match is Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka T20 series live? Livestream and TV channel broadcast details

Since Star Sports has the exclusive rights to broadcast Team India's home tournaments, the entire Sri Lanka tour will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels, with live streaming available on the Disney+Hotstar app. Matches between India and Sri Lanka can also be watched live on DD Sports.

India vs Sri Lanka series: Team India Squad

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.