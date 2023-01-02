Jeremy Renner accident: 'Hawkeye' actor said to be 'critical but stable'

Marvel star Jeremy Renner has been hospitalised after an accident. The ‘Hawkeye’ star’s representative said in a statement, “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today." The actor is currently with his family and is “receiving excellent care”. Details of his injuries are not known yet.

The accident, reportedly, took place near his property in Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe. The area was recently hit by winter storms that is 25 miles south of Reno, Nevada. The region received heavy snow on New Year's Eve which effected the power supply for more than 35,000 homes in Washoe and other counties.

On the work front, Jeremy Renner has starred as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in multiple Marvel movies as well as a Disney+ series. He currently stars as Mike McLusky in Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown. Renner is a two-time Oscar nominee. He was nominated for Best Actor at the 2010 Academy Awards for his performance in 'The Hurt Locker'. He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in 'The Town'.