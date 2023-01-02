Delhi horror: Mother alleges daughter sexually assaulted, police deny claims

The police have refuted claims that the 20-year-old woman who died in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday in a horrific car incident was sexually assaulted by the five accused men. The woman died after a car struck her scooter and dragged her for approximately 4 kilometres, from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. Nearly an hour later, according to police, the body of the woman was discovered. The victim was was leaving work when the incident took place. Five men who were inside the car have been detained.

The mother of the deceased has claimed that her daughter was sexually assaulted by the five accused males as she was discovered nude by the police. She said that her daughter told her she would return late from work. "I was waiting for her,” she said. “How can all her clothes come off like that? Police aren’t showing us her body properly. I want justice for my daughter,” she alleged.

"When my brother arrived at the police station, he was told about the death of my daughter. He informed me. My daughter was the only person earning in our family. She was fully clothed but not a single piece of clothing was there on her body, what kind of accident was it," said the deceased's mother.

The accusations, however, have been refuted by the Police. On Monday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) requested the Delhi Police Commissioner for a post-mortem examination of the body to determine if the woman had been molested or raped.

NCW has also sought that the victim's post mortem must be conducted to ascertain whether the victim was sexually assaulted or not and to invoke relevant provisions in the FIR if allegations levelled by victim's mother are found to be true. — NCW (@NCWIndia) January 2, 2023

CCTV footage goes viral