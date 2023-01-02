No more 'public disruptions' or fake blood: Environment activists Extinction Rebellion to change tactics

The United Kingdom arm of the environmental group Extinction Rebellion on Sunday said it would change its protest tactics and would no longer stage its infamous blockades of transport networks.

In a statement titled "We quit," the group said that in four years it has been taking direct action but very little has changed.

Previously the group has used blockade of key roads and bridges, oil refineries, spraying fake blood over ministry buildings and smashing windows of the Barclays bank headquarters as their protest tactic.

As per Reuters, the tactic shift is an apparent attempt to bring more people on board its campaign for climate action.

"As we ring in the new year, we make a controversial resolution to temporarily shift away from public disruption as a primary tactic," said the group.

"This year, we prioritise attendance over arrest and relationships over roadblocks, as we stand together and become impossible to ignore."

It said that currently what's needed is "to disrupt the abuse of power and imbalance" and "to bring about a transition to a fair society" which works together to end the fossil fuel era.

The group said that politicians who are "addicted to greed and bloated on profits", won't make the change without pressure.

It has called on 100,000 people to join a demonstration it will hold on April 21 outside the UK parliament.

The government in what the group calls a "draconian attempt" is taking steps to criminalise "disruptive protests". Under the new rules police will be given greater powers to manage and prevent them.

