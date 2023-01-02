Multiple terrorist attacks witnessed in J&K as new year begins

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed multiple terror attacks at the beginning of the new year. Six civilians were killed and ten injured in the twin attacks at the Dangri Village of Rajouri district. In an IED blast earlier today, two children were killed while four more were injured at the same location where the terrorists attacked yesterday.

The first attack took place yesterday evening, where terrorists suspected to have infiltrated from across the border entered the Dangri village and indiscriminately fired on the civilians of the area. The firing resulted in the death of four civilians while six were injured in the attack. All the injured are being treated at various hospitals in Rajouri and Jammu.

The Jammu and Kashmir government announced an ex-gratia relief of ₹10 lakh and a government job for the kin of the deceased. ''Ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh and a government job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians martyred in the dastardly attack. Seriously injured would be given ₹ 1 lakh. Officials have been directed to ensure the best treatment to injured,'' said Lieutenant General of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha.

Political parties in the Union Territory have also condemned the attacks. Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Farooq Abdullah, said that killing innocents is the outcome of hatred being spread in the country and that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) should find a solution to prevent such incidents.

''The country can never move forward by dividing people, but unity is imperative for progress. It is unfortunate that militancy still exists in Jammu & Kashmir as innocent people are being killed, '' said Dr Farooq Abdullah.

There was an attack in Srinagar yesterday as well. It was reported that a grenade was hurled at the CRPF patrolling party which missed the target, and one civilian was injured in the attack. The terrorists managed to escape from the location after the attack.

One more incident was reported from South Kashmir's Pulwama district where a groundworker snatched an AK-47 rifle from a CRPF soldier. But the forces came into action soon after the incident and later succeeded in getting back the 25-year-old youth along with the snatched rifle of CRPF Jawan.

While in North Kashmir's Kupwara area close to the Line of Control, a huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from the area. "In a major success on anti-terror activities, Kupwara Police has arrested a person from Karnah area of the district and recovered huge quantity of arms, ammunition including (05) Pistols, 10 Pistol Magazines, 77 Pistol rounds, one pistol cleaning rod, one Pistol User Manual guide, four (04) Hand Grenades and 10 packets of Heroin like narcotics substance weighing 9.450 Kgs.''

(With inputs from agencies)