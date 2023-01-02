BBL 2023 Live Streaming App: How to watch Big Bash League 2023 live streaming in your mobile, laptop & TV

BBL 2023 Live Streaming App: has entered the New Year after witnessing 23 action-packed matches in the 2022 leg of the championship. The New Year got extra spiced up for the Big Bash League after a controversial catch by Michael Neser. This year, Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunders have dominated the championship so far. The top five teams at the end of the league matches stage will qualify for the finals, while the top two clubs will receive a second opportunity. The team that prevails in the qualification will participate in the grand finale game on February 4th. In India, Sony Network has bagged the rights to telecast live matches. The matches will also be made available on the Sony Liv app.

How to watch Big Bash League 2022-23 live Streaming in your country?

In India, all the rights for telecasting live BBL cricket matches have been bagged by Sports Network. The matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on the Sony Liv app.

In Pakistan, the matches will be aired on PTV, Ten Sports Pakistan (Sony Ten Network).

In Australia, Fox Sports and Seven Network will telecast the matches.

In United States, the match will be televised on Willow TV.

In United Kingdom, the match will be available on BT Sport.

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will televise the matches.

In South Africa, matches will be available on SuperSport.

In Canada, CBN, ATN and Cricket Plus will broadcast the matches.

In Caribbean, Sports Max and Flow Sports will broadcast the matches.

In Middle East, the match will be telecasted on beIN SPORTS.

Big Bash League 2022-23 schedule, fixtures, timings and venue details