Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo dead at 43

Rapper Three 6 Mafia’s Gangsta Boo has died at the age of 43. While her cause of death is unknown, police suspect a possible case of overdose.

Born as Lola Mitchell, Gangsta Boo, was found dead on New Year’s Eve. The former rap group member’s death was confirmed by her label-mate DJ Paul K.O.M. She posted a photo of Gangsta Boo as a tribute.

Gangsta Boo was the second female member of Three 6 Mafia after K-9. Mitchell went on to release various solo albums in addition to appearing on the group’s first five studio releases. She had joined Three 6 Mafia in the 1990s and left the group in early 2000s.