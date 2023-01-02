Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo dead at 43
Rapper Three 6 Mafia’s Gangsta Boo has died at the age of 43. While her cause of death is unknown, police suspect a possible case of overdose.
Born as Lola Mitchell, Gangsta Boo, was found dead on New Year’s Eve. The former rap group member’s death was confirmed by her label-mate DJ Paul K.O.M. She posted a photo of Gangsta Boo as a tribute.
Gangsta Boo was the second female member of Three 6 Mafia after K-9. Mitchell went on to release various solo albums in addition to appearing on the group’s first five studio releases. She had joined Three 6 Mafia in the 1990s and left the group in early 2000s.
She went on to work on solo projects and featured on songs from famous rappers like Gucci Mane, OutKast, The Game and others.