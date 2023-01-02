Coronavirus highlights: Canada, Australia, Morocoo impose COVID-19 curbs on travellers from China; India records 265 new cases in 24 hours
Story highlights
After two years of muted celebrations in the shadow of the Covid pandemic, people celebrated New Year's Day with zeal. According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India recorded 265 new cases the day after the grand celebrations. In the last 24 hours, 1,209 Covid patients recovered, bringing the overall recovery rate to 98.8 per cent. Apart from India, several other countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, and Australia, have imposed the same (COVID-19 test on arrival) entry requirement on Chinese visitors in response to a new, deadly outbreak in the Asian country. More than 50 international travellers have so far tested positive for COVID-19.
The BF.7 subvariant – a sublineage of Omicron variant BA.5 – primarily driving the increase in cases in China was already found in four patients in India in 2022. These people have since recovered, and experts say there is no need to be concerned as long as a new variant does not emerge.
A nationwide mock drill was held last month at all hospitals and healthcare centres, with Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya visiting Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital to assess their readiness for COVID-19. The central government has also directed hospitals and clinics to ensure that there is an adequate supply of medical oxygen and beds.
Some people in China's key cities of Beijing, Shanghai, and Wuhan braved the cold and an increase in COVID-19 infections to return to work on Monday, confident that the economy will benefit as more people recover from infections. Some of those who gathered to sled or ice skate on a frozen lake in the capital's Shichahai Lake Park were upbeat about the opening-up, after China dropped stringent "zero-COVID" measures on 7 December in order to adopt a "live with the virus" strategy. However, a nationwide outbreak of infections has since erupted after borders were effectively closed for three years due to a strict regime of lockdowns and relentless testing.
The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has announced a new travel requirement for all Chinese visitors (Qatar citizens, residents, and visitors) entering Qatar. From 6 pm Qatar time on Tuesday, 3 January 2023, all travellers arriving from China (regardless of vaccination/immunity status) must present a negative PCR test result obtained within 48 hours of departure to the State of Qatar at the check-in counter.
Chief Minister informed the review meeting, "In December 2022, more than 9 lakh tests were performed. There were 103 cases discovered, with a positivity rate of 0.01%. In the state, more than 11 lakh doses of the Covid vaccine are available. The precautionary dose must be applied as soon as possible."
In light of the return of COVID-19, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has resumed his daily Team 9 meetings with key officials. The chief minister directed concerned officials to activate all intensive care units and ensure adequate availability of medicines, experts, and technicians during a meeting on Monday. He believes that people should be encouraged to take precautionary vaccine doses. He urged people to follow Covid guidelines and to wear masks in crowded places.
According to media reports, Japan documented a record 7,688 deaths due to Covid in December 2022, surpassing the previous month's high of 7,329 recorded in August during the previous coronavirus wave. The death toll has risen sharply since November, with the onset of the eighth wave, according to Mainichi Japan.
According to Reuters, China's death toll reached 5,250 on 1 January, 2023, with one patient succumbing to the virus, according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Despite an increase in COVID-19 cases and a bitter cold, some people in key Chinese cities such as Beijing, Wuhan, and Shanghai resumed normal activities, according to Reuters. This comes as the Asian country lifted its strict 'Zero Covid' policy on 7 December and is set to open its borders on 8 January.
In response to the rise in Covid-19 cases in China, more than ten countries have imposed entry restrictions on passengers from the Asian country. Among the countries on the list are India, Italy, Spain, Morocco, Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Canada and Australia are the most recent additions to the list.
According to an 8 am. bulletin update from the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 176 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the country's total to 44,678,822. The active count is 2,670, and the death toll has risen to 530,707, with one death reported in Karnataka.
As China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly relaxing restrictions that had been in place for much of the pandemic, Australia and Canada have joined a growing list of countries requiring travellers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight. All air travellers from mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macao will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within two days of their departure beginning 5 January, according to Australian health authorities.